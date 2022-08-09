A Detailed Analysis Of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.14M, closed the last trade at $2.21 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 3.27% during that session. The BHAT stock price is -298.19% off its 52-week high price of $8.80 and 72.85% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.28 million shares.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Sporting 3.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the BHAT stock price touched $2.21 or saw a rise of 7.53%. Year-to-date, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares have moved -48.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) have changed -16.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.46% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.70% over the past 5 years.

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 27 and January 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.66% with a share float percentage of 8.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 20141.0 shares worth more than $98147.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., with the holding of over 3505.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17079.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.