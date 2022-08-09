30.23 Gain Turns Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) has seen 18.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.78M, closed the last trade at $2.80 per share which meant it gained $0.65 on the day or 30.23% during that session. The OST stock price is -1606.79% off its 52-week high price of $47.79 and 45.71% above the 52-week low of $1.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.
Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) trade information
Sporting 30.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the OST stock price touched $2.80 or saw a rise of 19.77%. Year-to-date, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. shares have moved -92.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 59.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) have changed 60.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 26670.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.
Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) estimates and forecasts
OST Dividends
Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST)’s Major holders
Insiders own 48.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.