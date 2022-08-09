25.82% Gain Drives Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.87M, closed the last trade at $0.60 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 25.82% during that session. The SMFL stock price is -441.67% off its 52-week high price of $3.25 and 36.67% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Sporting 25.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the SMFL stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 6.25%. Year-to-date, Smart for Life Inc. shares have moved -77.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) have changed 11.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.46% with a share float percentage of 2.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smart for Life Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.33 million shares worth more than $0.37 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Sabby Management, LLC held 1.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 70804.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79300.0 and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.