Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) Future Potential?

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) has seen 2.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.80M, closed the last trade at $1.40 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 17.65% during that session. The SFT stock price is -596.43% off its 52-week high price of $9.75 and 57.14% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.77 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.55.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

Sporting 17.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the SFT stock price touched $1.40 or saw a rise of 2.1%. Year-to-date, Shift Technologies Inc. shares have moved -58.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have changed 48.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -757.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.14% from current levels.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shift Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.78%, compared to -10.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 59.70%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $233.59 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $273.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

SFT Dividends

Shift Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.96% with a share float percentage of 50.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shift Technologies Inc. having a total of 120 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.55 million shares worth more than $10.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.21 million and represent 4.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 1.6 million shares of worth $3.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.96 million shares of worth $2.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.