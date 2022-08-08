Will Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $660.59M, closed the recent trade at $4.81 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 9.82% during that session. The ATAI stock price is -272.14% off its 52-week high price of $17.90 and 38.67% above the 52-week low of $2.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 852.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Sporting 9.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the ATAI stock price touched $4.81 or saw a fall of -0.63%. Year-to-date, Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares have moved -42.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) have changed 2.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.9% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.60 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -939.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -37.21% from the levels at last check today.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.14%, compared to -10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.10% and -19.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -99.50%.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.49% with a share float percentage of 32.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atai Life Sciences N.V. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alpha Wave Global, LP with over 2.13 million shares worth more than $10.2 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Alpha Wave Global, LP held 1.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.79 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.58 million and represent 1.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.98% shares in the company for having 1.58 million shares of worth $7.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.93 million shares of worth $4.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.