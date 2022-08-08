Why Should You Consider Adding AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) To Your Portfolio?

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 2.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.70M, closed the last trade at $1.71 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 43.70% during that session. The ALR stock price is -207.02% off its 52-week high price of $5.25 and 38.01% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 69.61K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR) trade information

Sporting 43.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the ALR stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 20.83%. Year-to-date, AlerisLife Inc. shares have moved -42.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 48.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR) have changed 50.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -14.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 12.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.28% from current levels.

AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AlerisLife Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.79%, compared to -10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.20% and 22.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $179.15 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $190.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $257.73 million and $197.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -30.50% for the current quarter and -3.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -292.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.25%.

ALR Dividends

AlerisLife Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.64% with a share float percentage of 52.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AlerisLife Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are V3 Capital Management, L.P. with over 1.54 million shares worth more than $3.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, V3 Capital Management, L.P. held 4.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Newtyn Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.5 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.23 million and represent 4.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 0.54 million shares of worth $1.15 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $0.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.96% of company’s outstanding stock.