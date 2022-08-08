Why Should You Add Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) To Your Portfolio?

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02B, closed the last trade at $5.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.92 on the day or -15.21% during that session. The FRGE stock price is -825.93% off its 52-week high price of $47.50 and 12.48% above the 52-week low of $4.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Sporting -15.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the FRGE stock price touched $5.13 or saw a rise of 45.43%. Year-to-date, Forge Global Holdings Inc. shares have moved -47.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) have changed -39.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.87.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.29% over the past 6 months.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.74% with a share float percentage of 31.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Forge Global Holdings Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 8.55 million shares worth more than $289.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited held 16.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 2.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.22 million and represent 4.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $1.14 million while later fund manager owns 22944.0 shares of worth $0.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.