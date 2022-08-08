Why Do You Need To Add NuZee Inc. (NUZE) To Your Portfolio?

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) has a beta value of -1.60 and has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.60M, closed the recent trade at $0.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -24.44% during that session. The NUZE stock price is -794.12% off its 52-week high price of $7.60 and -1.18% below the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 60540.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 29.48K shares.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) trade information

Sporting -24.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the NUZE stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 29.12%. Year-to-date, NuZee Inc. shares have moved -72.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) have changed 13.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 23230.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.90% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.50% over the past 5 years.

NUZE Dividends

NuZee Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.64% with a share float percentage of 16.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NuZee Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.6 million shares worth more than $1.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 4.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.83 million and represent 2.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.68% shares in the company for having 0.5 million shares of worth $0.7 million while later fund manager owns 0.32 million shares of worth $0.7 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.33% of company’s outstanding stock.