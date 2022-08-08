When Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Will Be A Good Investment?

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.10M, closed the last trade at $1.52 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.00% during that session. The VEDU stock price is -1742.11% off its 52-week high price of $28.00 and 30.92% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.09 million shares.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) trade information

Sporting 1.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the VEDU stock price touched $1.52 or saw a rise of 14.12%. Year-to-date, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. shares have moved -93.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) have changed -4.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 25960.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) estimates and forecasts

VEDU Dividends

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 81.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.