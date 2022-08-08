What Is So Great About Sabre Corporation (SABR)?

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.44B, closed the recent trade at $7.61 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1.47% during that session. The SABR stock price is -66.23% off its 52-week high price of $12.65 and 28.38% above the 52-week low of $5.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.77 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sabre Corporation (SABR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Sporting 1.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the SABR stock price touched $7.61 or saw a rise of 1.81%. Year-to-date, Sabre Corporation shares have moved -12.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) have changed 9.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -110.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.02% from the levels at last check today.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sabre Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.11%, compared to 3.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.00% and 61.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 54.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $702.42 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $711.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $441.09 million and $500.64 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.20% for the current quarter and 42.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.70% over the past 5 years.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.46% with a share float percentage of 108.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sabre Corporation having a total of 434 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.69 million shares worth more than $232.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 30.29 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $228.95 million and represent 9.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 9.42 million shares of worth $71.23 million while later fund manager owns 9.28 million shares of worth $70.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.