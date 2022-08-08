What Are The Chances Of Carvana Co.. (CVNA) Being A Good Investment?

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has a beta value of 2.66 and has seen 46.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.33B, closed the last trade at $46.98 per share which meant it gained $13.44 on the day or 40.07% during that session. The CVNA stock price is -702.11% off its 52-week high price of $376.83 and 58.6% above the 52-week low of $19.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.67 million shares.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Sporting 40.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the CVNA stock price touched $46.98 or saw a rise of 3.11%. Year-to-date, Carvana Co. shares have moved -79.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 61.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have changed 75.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.36.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carvana Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -341.10%, compared to -10.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -792.30% and -268.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.30%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.98 billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.20% over the past 5 years.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.40% with a share float percentage of 113.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carvana Co. having a total of 551 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.43 million shares worth more than $1.6 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 10.44 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.25 billion and represent 11.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.25% shares in the company for having 4.73 million shares of worth $563.93 million while later fund manager owns 2.4 million shares of worth $285.78 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.