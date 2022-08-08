Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.90M, closed the recent trade at $0.40 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.11% during that session. The AGTC stock price is -855.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.82 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) trade information

Sporting 4.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the AGTC stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 2.65%. Year-to-date, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares have moved -79.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) have changed -55.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -5900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -400.0% from the levels at last check today.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -80.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.82%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -21.40% and 22.50% for the next quarter.

AGTC Dividends

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between September 21 and September 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.12% with a share float percentage of 34.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. with over 2.36 million shares worth more than $0.93 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. held 4.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.98 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.78 million and represent 3.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 1.34 million shares of worth $0.53 million while later fund manager owns 1.22 million shares of worth $0.48 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.