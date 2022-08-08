Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Lower

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has seen 2.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.54B, closed the recent trade at $22.94 per share which meant it gained $3.07 on the day or 15.48% during that session. The SGFY stock price is -25.02% off its 52-week high price of $28.68 and 53.36% above the 52-week low of $10.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

Sporting 15.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the SGFY stock price touched $22.94 or saw a rise of 1.12%. Year-to-date, Signify Health Inc. shares have moved 39.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have changed 25.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -48.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.25% from the levels at last check today.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Signify Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 55.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 966.67%, compared to -1.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $247.08 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $250.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $183.11 million and $184.42 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.90% for the current quarter and 36.00% for the next.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 113.51% with a share float percentage of 119.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Signify Health Inc. having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. with over 139.61 million shares worth more than $3.2 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. held 79.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 21.88 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $502.2 million and represent 12.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.22% shares in the company for having 12.73 million shares of worth $292.16 million while later fund manager owns 7.88 million shares of worth $180.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.47% of company’s outstanding stock.