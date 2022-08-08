Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Upper

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 2.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $238.80M, closed the last trade at $1.06 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 14.63% during that session. The VBIV stock price is -259.43% off its 52-week high price of $3.81 and 39.62% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Sporting 14.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the VBIV stock price touched $1.06 or saw a rise of 3.64%. Year-to-date, VBI Vaccines Inc. shares have moved -54.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have changed 23.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -654.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -466.04% from current levels.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VBI Vaccines Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 812.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $700k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.82 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $142k and $107k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 393.00% for the current quarter and 1,600.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.70% over the past 5 years.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.68% with a share float percentage of 50.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VBI Vaccines Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 52.34 million shares worth more than $86.88 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 20.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 16.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.92 million and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 4.29 million shares of worth $3.47 million while later fund manager owns 3.35 million shares of worth $5.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.30% of company’s outstanding stock.