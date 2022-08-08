Volta Inc. (VLTA) Shares Have Declined -68.66% Year To Date

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) has seen 4.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $393.99M, closed the last trade at $2.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.13% during that session. The VLTA stock price is -523.48% off its 52-week high price of $14.34 and 46.96% above the 52-week low of $1.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Volta Inc. (VLTA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) trade information

Sporting -2.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the VLTA stock price touched $2.30 or saw a rise of 10.51%. Year-to-date, Volta Inc. shares have moved -68.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) have changed 39.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -204.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.78% from current levels.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Volta Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 77.80%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 123.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.65 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

VLTA Dividends

Volta Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.64% with a share float percentage of 33.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Volta Inc. having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.9 million shares worth more than $14.95 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Handelsbanken Fonder AB, with the holding of over 3.6 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.98 million and represent 2.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 2.98 million shares of worth $9.08 million while later fund manager owns 2.75 million shares of worth $3.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.