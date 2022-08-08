ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) has a beta value of 2.95 and has seen 3.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.50M, closed the last trade at $6.62 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.76% during that session. The TBLT stock price is -1485.95% off its 52-week high price of $104.99 and 79.76% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Sporting 0.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the TBLT stock price touched $6.62 or saw a rise of 30.97%. Year-to-date, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares have moved -87.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) have changed 232.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $225.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $225.00 while the price target rests at a high of $225.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3298.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3298.79% from current levels.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.12% over the past 6 months, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $12.28 million and $13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.50% for the current quarter and 43.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.40% over the past 5 years.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.25% with a share float percentage of 8.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ToughBuilt Industries Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 29773.0 shares worth more than $0.78 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 27407.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.72 million and represent 2.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.30% shares in the company for having 17649.0 shares of worth $0.46 million while later fund manager owns 8237.0 shares of worth $0.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.