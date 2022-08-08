Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) has seen 1.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at N/A, closed the last trade at $0.91 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 10.98% during that session. The TIRX stock price is -592.31% off its 52-week high price of $6.30 and 32.97% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 191.72K shares.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information

Sporting 10.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the TIRX stock price touched $0.91 or saw a rise of 17.27%. Year-to-date, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares have moved -45.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) have changed 16.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -27.20% over the past 6 months.

TIRX Dividends

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.98% with a share float percentage of 11.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 69500.0 shares worth more than $72280.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 29793.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30984.0 and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.