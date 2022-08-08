TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) investors to reap big returns again

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 4.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.29M, closed the recent trade at $2.91 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 18.78% during that session. The PETZ stock price is -6360.48% off its 52-week high price of $188.00 and 41.58% above the 52-week low of $1.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 million shares.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Sporting 18.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the PETZ stock price touched $2.91 or saw a rise of 20.05%. Year-to-date, TDH Holdings Inc. shares have moved -96.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) have changed 29.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.01% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.10% over the past 5 years.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.04% with a share float percentage of 1.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TDH Holdings Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Investments, LP with over 18294.0 shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Two Sigma Investments, LP held 0.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 12167.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.