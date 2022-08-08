Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Slumps 18.04%, A Gain For Bears

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.22M, closed the last trade at $5.17 per share which meant it gained $0.79 on the day or 18.04% during that session. The TRHC stock price is -718.18% off its 52-week high price of $42.30 and 59.57% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) trade information

Sporting 18.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the TRHC stock price touched $5.17 or saw a rise of 5.14%. Year-to-date, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares have moved -65.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have changed 79.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -190.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.97% from current levels.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.09%, compared to -1.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1,100.00% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68.31 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $71.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $82.31 million and $86.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -17.00% for the current quarter and -17.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 8.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

TRHC Dividends

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.78% with a share float percentage of 109.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.68 million shares worth more than $9.67 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.75 million and represent 5.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 0.7 million shares of worth $4.05 million while later fund manager owns 0.46 million shares of worth $1.56 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.