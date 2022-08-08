Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Must Gain 90.53% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.10M, closed the last trade at $0.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.95% during that session. The SYRS stock price is -526.67% off its 52-week high price of $5.64 and 27.78% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 857.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) trade information

Sporting -0.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the SYRS stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 18.18%. Year-to-date, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -72.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have changed 4.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2011.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -344.44% from current levels.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.27%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.90% and 14.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.57 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.30% over the past 5 years.

SYRS Dividends

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.52% with a share float percentage of 76.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with over 6.26 million shares worth more than $7.45 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC held 9.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.53 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.58 million and represent 8.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 1.05 million shares of worth $0.86 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $0.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.