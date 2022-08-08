Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) has a beta value of -1.75 and has seen 1.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.80M, closed the last trade at $1.27 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 11.40% during that session. The SBFM stock price is -2246.46% off its 52-week high price of $29.80 and 18.9% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 million shares.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Sporting 11.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the SBFM stock price touched $1.27 or saw a rise of 2.31%. Year-to-date, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -89.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) have changed 9.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 66270.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.04% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 62.70% over the past 5 years.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.00% with a share float percentage of 9.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunshine Biopharma Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.64 million shares worth more than $1.56 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Empery Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 0.45 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.1 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.