Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) Shares Are Down -52.46% YTD

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 11.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.92M, closed the last trade at $4.35 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 18.21% during that session. The STAF stock price is -531.03% off its 52-week high price of $27.45 and 35.17% above the 52-week low of $2.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 182.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.42.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Sporting 18.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the STAF stock price touched $4.35 or saw a rise of 32.45%. Year-to-date, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares have moved -52.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) have changed 0.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -359.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -359.77% from current levels.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -125.14%, compared to 21.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 101.60% and 94.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $49.89 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $60.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $48.95 million and $50.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.90% for the current quarter and 19.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.30% over the past 5 years.

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.90% with a share float percentage of 2.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 26961.0 shares worth more than $0.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9482.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75856.0 and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 8944.0 shares of worth $71552.0 while later fund manager owns 2590.0 shares of worth $21149.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.