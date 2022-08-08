Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Shares Are Down -16.54% YTD

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $168.50M, closed the recent trade at $1.12 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 5.66% during that session. The SPPI stock price is -142.86% off its 52-week high price of $2.72 and 46.43% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Sporting 5.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the SPPI stock price touched $1.12 or saw a rise of 1.32%. Year-to-date, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -16.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) have changed 25.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -792.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -167.86% from the levels at last check today.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 69.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.02%, compared to 11.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.30% over the past 5 years.

SPPI Dividends

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.32% with a share float percentage of 45.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 17.1 million shares worth more than $18.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.79 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.37 million and represent 8.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.03% shares in the company for having 3.65 million shares of worth $4.02 million while later fund manager owns 3.46 million shares of worth $3.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.