Southwestern Energy Company (SWN): What Is Good About Stock?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 2.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.24B, closed the recent trade at $6.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.76% during that session. The SWN stock price is -47.09% off its 52-week high price of $9.87 and 43.22% above the 52-week low of $3.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 42.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Sporting -1.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the SWN stock price touched $6.71 or saw a rise of 5.09%. Year-to-date, Southwestern Energy Company shares have moved 46.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have changed 9.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -168.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.32% from the levels at last check today.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Southwestern Energy Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.29%, compared to 32.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.66 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.68 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.05 billion and $1.6 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 58.00% for the current quarter and 5.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 65.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 99.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.00%.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.48% with a share float percentage of 89.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwestern Energy Company having a total of 507 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 168.74 million shares worth more than $1.12 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 128.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $852.04 million and represent 11.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.01% shares in the company for having 78.21 million shares of worth $519.69 million while later fund manager owns 42.66 million shares of worth $283.48 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.82% of company’s outstanding stock.