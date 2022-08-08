Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -4.53% Stock Price Decline

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.10M, closed the recent trade at $2.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -4.53% during that session. The SOPA stock price is -3399.55% off its 52-week high price of $77.34 and 32.58% above the 52-week low of $1.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Sporting -4.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the SOPA stock price touched $2.21 or saw a rise of 29.62%. Year-to-date, Society Pass Incorporated shares have moved -77.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) have changed 20.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -261.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -126.24% from the levels at last check today.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.71% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2,373.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $670k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.37% with a share float percentage of 9.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Society Pass Incorporated having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Legal & General Group PLC with over 0.43 million shares worth more than $1.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Legal & General Group PLC held 1.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.51 million and represent 0.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 80555.0 shares of worth $0.16 million while later fund manager owns 51469.0 shares of worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.