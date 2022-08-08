Small Cap Stock Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Is A Buy – Analysts

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 2.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.81M, closed the last trade at $2.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -20.83% during that session. The HSTO stock price is -653.04% off its 52-week high price of $18.60 and 16.6% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 443.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Histogen Inc. (HSTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.7.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) trade information

Sporting -20.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the HSTO stock price touched $2.47 or saw a rise of 35.84%. Year-to-date, Histogen Inc. shares have moved -62.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2329.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2329.15% from current levels.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Histogen Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.21%, compared to 4.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 84.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 81.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.00%.

HSTO Dividends

Histogen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.02% with a share float percentage of 8.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Histogen Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 58353.0 shares worth more than $0.29 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 49396.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 34976.0 shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 13639.0 shares of worth $68195.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.