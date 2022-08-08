Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For MDJM Ltd (MDJH)

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) has a beta value of -0.47 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.09M, closed the last trade at $2.45 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 13.95% during that session. The MDJH stock price is -209.39% off its 52-week high price of $7.58 and 46.53% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 136.84K shares.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) trade information

Sporting 13.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the MDJH stock price touched $2.45 or saw a rise of 30.79%. Year-to-date, MDJM Ltd shares have moved 37.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) have changed 15.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 34510.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 33.15% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.00% over the past 5 years.

MDJH Dividends

MDJM Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on October 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 87.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.26% with a share float percentage of 2.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MDJM Ltd having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 12481.0 shares worth more than $25960.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 10233.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21284.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.