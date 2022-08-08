Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Big Lots Inc. (BIG)

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $598.50M, closed the recent trade at $24.22 per share which meant it gained $2.48 on the day or 11.41% during that session. The BIG stock price is -148.72% off its 52-week high price of $60.24 and 25.02% above the 52-week low of $18.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.35.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) trade information

Sporting 11.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the BIG stock price touched $24.22 or saw a fall of -1.0%. Year-to-date, Big Lots Inc. shares have moved -51.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have changed 1.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.63, which means that the shares’ value could drop -11.97% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -23.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 71.1% from the levels at last check today.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Big Lots Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -143.01%, compared to 3.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -315.60% and -971.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.36 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.3 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.90% over the past 5 years.

BIG Dividends

Big Lots Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 25 and August 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 5.52%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 116.62% with a share float percentage of 119.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Big Lots Inc. having a total of 307 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.04 million shares worth more than $122.29 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 17.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.05 million and represent 12.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.02% shares in the company for having 2.03 million shares of worth $49.25 million while later fund manager owns 1.7 million shares of worth $41.23 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.88% of company’s outstanding stock.