Shares Of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Gain 12.48% In A Month

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has seen 53.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.16B, closed the recent trade at $10.04 per share which meant it lost -$1.41 on the day or -12.29% during that session. The PLTR stock price is -191.73% off its 52-week high price of $29.29 and 35.86% above the 52-week low of $6.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 42.87 million shares.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Sporting -12.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the PLTR stock price touched $10.04 or saw a rise of 13.6%. Year-to-date, Palantir Technologies Inc. shares have moved -37.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have changed 12.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 108.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.6.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Palantir Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.38%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.90%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $471.34 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $506.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 58.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.42%.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.62% with a share float percentage of 37.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palantir Technologies Inc. having a total of 1,035 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 156.0 million shares worth more than $1.56 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 86.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $866.95 million and represent 4.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 50.17 million shares of worth $500.2 million while later fund manager owns 39.14 million shares of worth $390.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.