Shares Of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Inclined 40.00% In One Month

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has seen 11.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $613.49M, closed the last trade at $2.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -15.44% during that session. The RIDE stock price is -254.37% off its 52-week high price of $8.93 and 40.87% above the 52-week low of $1.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.60. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Sporting -15.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the RIDE stock price touched $2.52 or saw a rise of 32.44%. Year-to-date, Lordstown Motors Corp. shares have moved -26.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have changed 40.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 46.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -68.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 20.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 60.32% from current levels.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lordstown Motors Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.10%, compared to -1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.20% and 18.50% for the next quarter.

4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.11% with a share float percentage of 32.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lordstown Motors Corp. having a total of 213 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.95 million shares worth more than $33.93 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.07 million and represent 4.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.02% shares in the company for having 7.93 million shares of worth $12.53 million while later fund manager owns 3.65 million shares of worth $12.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.