Shares Of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) Inclined 11.75% In One Month

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.38B, closed the recent trade at $38.65 per share which meant it gained $5.18 on the day or 15.46% during that session. The CERE stock price is -19.43% off its 52-week high price of $46.16 and 48.62% above the 52-week low of $19.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 536.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

Sporting 15.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the CERE stock price touched $38.65 or saw a rise of 4.45%. Year-to-date, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have moved 3.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have changed 11.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -29.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.9% from the levels at last check today.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.91%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -30.20% and -42.50% for the next quarter.

CERE Dividends

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.13% with a share float percentage of 103.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 60.63 million shares worth more than $2.34 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bain Capital Investors, LLC held 40.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 22.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $855.52 million and represent 14.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.79% shares in the company for having 5.63 million shares of worth $216.99 million while later fund manager owns 2.39 million shares of worth $92.1 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.