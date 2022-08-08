Shares Of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) Inclined 33.66% In One Month

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.80M, closed the last trade at $1.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -4.93% during that session. The KRKR stock price is -77.04% off its 52-week high price of $2.39 and 62.96% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) trade information

Sporting -4.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the KRKR stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 43.51%. Year-to-date, 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares have moved 27.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) have changed 33.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38.23 while the price target rests at a high of $38.23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2731.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2731.85% from current levels.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 43.66% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.36 million for the current quarter. 0 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $18.98 million and $6.68 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.50% for the current quarter and 9.80% for the next.

KRKR Dividends

36Kr Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 13 and April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.08% with a share float percentage of 0.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 36Kr Holdings Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 18113.0 shares worth more than $20648.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 10800.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12312.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.