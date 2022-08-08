RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Slumps 6.25%, A Gain For Bears

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.50M, closed the recent trade at $1.02 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 6.25% during that session. The RDHL stock price is -996.08% off its 52-week high price of $11.18 and 39.22% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Sporting 6.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the RDHL stock price touched $1.02 or saw a rise of 4.67%. Year-to-date, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares have moved -62.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have changed 3.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.76%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 95.00% and 94.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.5 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $25.02 million and $21.61 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -14.10% for the current quarter and 7.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.70% over the past 5 years.

RDHL Dividends

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.54% with a share float percentage of 14.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RedHill Biopharma Ltd. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. with over 1.95 million shares worth more than $2.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. held 3.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.07 million and represent 1.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 1.06 million shares of worth $1.08 million while later fund manager owns 0.33 million shares of worth $0.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.