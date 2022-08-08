Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) Gain 27.41%, Marking Win By Bears

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) has seen 11.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $182.98M, closed the last trade at $5.02 per share which meant it gained $1.08 on the day or 27.41% during that session. The RDBX stock price is -442.23% off its 52-week high price of $27.22 and 67.93% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) trade information

Sporting 27.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the RDBX stock price touched $5.02 or saw a rise of 11.78%. Year-to-date, Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares have moved -32.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) have changed -19.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.75, which means that the shares’ value could drop -569.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 80.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 90.04% from current levels.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 147.29% over the past 6 months, compared to 21.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70.69 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $116.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

RDBX Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.79% with a share float percentage of 93.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Redbox Entertainment Inc. having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Omni Partners US LLC with over 1.19 million shares worth more than $5.98 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Omni Partners US LLC held 9.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Standard General L.P., with the holding of over 0.98 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.92 million and represent 7.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.19% shares in the company for having 0.4 million shares of worth $2.02 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.