Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) Forecast To Gain 74.71% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) has seen 2.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $277.22M, closed the last trade at $4.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -7.01% during that session. The PSTX stock price is -170.07% off its 52-week high price of $11.10 and 55.72% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) trade information

Sporting -7.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the PSTX stock price touched $4.11 or saw a rise of 25.68%. Year-to-date, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -39.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 65.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) have changed 44.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -483.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -118.98% from current levels.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Poseida Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -75.62%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -78.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.06 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 4.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.70%.

PSTX Dividends

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 10 and August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.49% with a share float percentage of 73.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Poseida Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.38 million shares worth more than $38.56 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pentwater Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 4.97 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.42 million and represent 7.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.28% shares in the company for having 2.06 million shares of worth $8.46 million while later fund manager owns 1.75 million shares of worth $7.18 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.