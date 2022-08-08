Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) has seen 3.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.02B, closed the last trade at $22.76 per share which meant it gained $5.07 on the day or 28.66% during that session. The PGY stock price is -51.58% off its 52-week high price of $34.50 and 89.37% above the 52-week low of $2.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.44 million shares.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Sporting 28.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the PGY stock price touched $22.76 or saw a rise of 34.03%. Year-to-date, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares have moved 129.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) have changed 531.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.09.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 128.74% over the past 6 months.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.76% with a share float percentage of 22.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pagaya Technologies Ltd. having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company.