Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) Surprises Wall Street With 10.92% Stock Price Gain

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has a beta value of 3.72 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.30B, closed the recent trade at $32.10 per share which meant it gained $3.16 on the day or 10.92% during that session. The OSTK stock price is -246.67% off its 52-week high price of $111.28 and 23.08% above the 52-week low of $24.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.59 million shares.

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) trade information

Sporting 10.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the OSTK stock price touched $32.10 or saw a fall of -1.68%. Year-to-date, Overstock.com Inc. shares have moved -50.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have changed 1.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.15.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Overstock.com Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -67.12%, compared to -10.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $508.66 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $516.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $682.83 million and $612.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -25.50% for the current quarter and -15.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 68.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.40%.

OSTK Dividends

Overstock.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.31% with a share float percentage of 75.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Overstock.com Inc. having a total of 340 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.13 million shares worth more than $130.99 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 3.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $123.37 million and represent 8.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 1.21 million shares of worth $38.21 million while later fund manager owns 1.02 million shares of worth $32.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.