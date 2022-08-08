Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.16B, closed the recent trade at $17.06 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 4.92% during that session. The OLPX stock price is -78.25% off its 52-week high price of $30.41 and 31.24% above the 52-week low of $11.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Sporting 4.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the OLPX stock price touched $17.06 or saw a rise of 4.0%. Year-to-date, Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares have moved -44.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) have changed 9.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -134.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.21% from the levels at last check today.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.50%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.40%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $201.26 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $219.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 428.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.70%.

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.15% with a share float percentage of 102.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Olaplex Holdings Inc. having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advent International Corporation with over 499.47 million shares worth more than $8.48 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Advent International Corporation held 76.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.63 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $214.48 million and represent 1.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Research Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 3.48 million shares of worth $59.02 million while later fund manager owns 3.36 million shares of worth $56.98 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.