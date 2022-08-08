NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -3.10%

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.30M, closed the last trade at $0.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.10% during that session. The NRXP stock price is -2432.05% off its 52-week high price of $19.75 and 37.18% above the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Sporting -3.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the NRXP stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 20.24%. Year-to-date, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -83.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) have changed 38.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -156.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -156.41% from current levels.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 94.20%, compared to 11.00% for the industry.

NRXP Dividends

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.35% with a share float percentage of 31.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 6.26 million shares worth more than $15.34 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.63 million and represent 1.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.04% shares in the company for having 0.7 million shares of worth $1.71 million while later fund manager owns 0.33 million shares of worth $0.81 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.