Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) Must Gain 6.99% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has a beta value of 2.39 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41B, closed the recent trade at $16.37 per share which meant it gained $1.25 on the day or 8.27% during that session. The MYOV stock price is -67.56% off its 52-week high price of $27.43 and 53.15% above the 52-week low of $7.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 776.38K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) trade information

Sporting 8.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the MYOV stock price touched $16.37 or saw a rise of 6.46%. Year-to-date, Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares have moved -2.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have changed 15.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.99% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -52.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.91% from the levels at last check today.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.96%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -95.70% and 36.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 96.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $98.79 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $107.38 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.50% over the past 5 years.

MYOV Dividends

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 24 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.31% with a share float percentage of 70.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Myovant Sciences Ltd. having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bellevue Group AG with over 5.86 million shares worth more than $95.52 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bellevue Group AG held 6.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 5.78 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.26 million and represent 6.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.06% shares in the company for having 1.97 million shares of worth $32.15 million while later fund manager owns 1.42 million shares of worth $23.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.