Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX): What Are The Positives? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX): What Are The Po...

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX): What Are The Positives?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 2.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.11M, closed the last trade at $0.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -5.11% during that session. The KPRX stock price is -1533.33% off its 52-week high price of $2.45 and 6.67% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 837.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

Sporting -5.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the KPRX stock price touched $0.15 or saw a rise of 13.29%. Year-to-date, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -90.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) have changed -67.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.80%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.90% and 58.60% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.50% over the past 5 years.

KPRX Dividends

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.78% with a share float percentage of 48.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.53 million shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 4.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 93619.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58268.0 and represent 0.72% of shares outstanding.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 0.28 million shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $57777.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

Stocks Telegraph

Stocks Telegraph
In this video, we bring you the top 5 penny stocks to buy under 5 dollars, that you could enhance your portfolio through. The stocks mentioned in this video are CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY stock), ARC Document Solutions (ARC stock), Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT stock), US Global Investors (GROW stock), and Safe Bulkers Inc (SB stocks). Penny stocks are a sure way for any investor to see their portfolio get an early boost, given the high growth potential this class of stock offers. With strategic planning and the right choices, you can significantly boost your chances of success for such an investment strategy, by identifying the most promising stocks to buy. Each of the stocks covered in this video cover stellar opportunities from a wide array of industries and areas. These stocks also hold unique strengths which make growth inevitable and imminent. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:00 - CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY stock) 2:25 - ARC Document Solutions (ARC stock) 4:43 - Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT stock) 6:24 - US Global Investors (GROW stock) 8:05 - Safe Bulkers Inc (SB stocks) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- CymaBay Therapeutics : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CBAY/ ARC Document Solutions :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ARC/ Assertio Holdings Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ASRT/ US Global Investors : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GROW/ Safe Bulkers Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SB/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #PennyStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
In this video, we bring you the five best EV battery stocks to buy right now, that could deliver you exposure to this currently booming sector. Each of the stocks mentioned contains immense financial promise, and each are uniquely well-suited to see stellar growth in the short to long-term future. The mentioned stocks are Lithium Americas Corp (LAC stock), FREYR Battery (FREY stock), Albemarle Corporation (ALB stock), Tesla Inc. (TSLA stock), and Panasonic Corporation (PCRFY stock). The EV battery market is at the forefront of the global transition towards electrification and decarbonization. For this reason, the market has been quick to restructure itself along these lines, with demand for these stocks seeing a spectacular rise. As EV batteries continue to become more energy efficient and less costly, their market growth potential surges. This class of stock offers unparalleled growth opportunities, which would enable investors’ portfolios to fly high in the short to long-term future. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:56 - Lithium Americas Corp (LAC stock) 2:31 - FREYR Battery (FREY stock) 5:00 - Albemarle Corporation (ALB stock) 6:22 - Tesla Inc. (TSLA stock) 7:39 - Panasonic Corporation (PCRFY stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Lithium Americas Corp : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LAC/ FREYR Battery :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FREY/ Albemarle Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ALB/ Tesla Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TSLA/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #EVbatterystocks, #Stocks, #Investing
In this video, we bring you the five best stocks to buy during August 2022. The stocks mentioned in this video are Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR stock), Lithia Motors Inc (LAD stock), Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE stock), Leggett & Platt (LEG stock), and Shell plc (SHEL stock). 2022 has proven largely tumultuous for those invested in the stock market. When stocks collectively entered into a bear category, even corporate giants felt the pinch. With supply chains continuing to face disruption as a result of the sanctions on Russa, investors are understandably concerned as to where opportunity lies. The stocks mentioned in this video are each well suited to deliver gains, amidst the present circumstances, and are thus our top picks for your 2022 stock portfolio. _____________________________________________________ ▬ Newsletter ▬ https://stockstelegraph.com/newsletter/ _____________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:03 - Palantir Technologies (PLTR stock) 3:04 - Lithia Motors (LAD stock) 5:04 - Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE stock) 6:44 - Leggett & Platt (LEG stock) 8:09 - Shell plc (SHEL stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Palantir Technologies : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PLTR/ Lithia Motors :https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LAD/ Alexandria Real Estate : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ARE/ Leggett & Platt : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LEG/ Shell plc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SHEL/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Stocks, #Investing, #StockMarket
Load More... Subscribe
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]