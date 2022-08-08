Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Gained 72.35% In One Month

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 8.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.31M, closed the last trade at $3.74 per share which meant it lost -$1.3 on the day or -25.79% during that session. The KSPN stock price is -520.59% off its 52-week high price of $23.21 and 46.26% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) trade information

Sporting -25.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the KSPN stock price touched $3.74 or saw a rise of 48.77%. Year-to-date, Kaspien Holdings Inc. shares have moved -64.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 51.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) have changed 72.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -969.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -969.52% from current levels.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kaspien Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.59%, compared to 5.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.03 million for the current quarter. 0 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022. Year-ago sales stood $45.46 million and $35.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -20.70% for the current quarter and -10.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -55.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

KSPN Dividends

Kaspien Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.41% with a share float percentage of 65.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kaspien Holdings Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Independent Family Office, LLC with over 0.72 million shares worth more than $5.2 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Independent Family Office, LLC held 28.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 97553.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.71 million and represent 3.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.95% shares in the company for having 23810.0 shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 12336.0 shares of worth $89569.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.