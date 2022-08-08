Investors In Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Will Start Making Money Again

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 1.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $475.90M, closed the recent trade at $10.66 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 9.46% during that session. The KOD stock price is -1137.99% off its 52-week high price of $131.97 and 54.03% above the 52-week low of $4.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 940.94K shares.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

Sporting 9.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the KOD stock price touched $10.66 or saw a rise of 9.58%. Year-to-date, Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares have moved -88.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have changed -3.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.96.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -84.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.82%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -63.00% and -33.80% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -60.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -77.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.40%.

KOD Dividends

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 08 and August 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.14% with a share float percentage of 93.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kodiak Sciences Inc. having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 15.93 million shares worth more than $166.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 30.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.44 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.83 million and represent 6.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 0.98 million shares of worth $10.22 million while later fund manager owns 0.92 million shares of worth $9.58 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.77% of company’s outstanding stock.