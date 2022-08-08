Investors In Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Will Start Making Money Again

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) has a beta value of 0.30 and has seen 3.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.39M, closed the last trade at $2.24 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 22.65% during that session. The HIHO stock price is -124.11% off its 52-week high price of $5.02 and 23.66% above the 52-week low of $1.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.79K shares.

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) trade information

Sporting 22.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the HIHO stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 32.12%. Year-to-date, Highway Holdings Limited shares have moved -45.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) have changed 0.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 1940.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -25.58% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.30% over the past 5 years.

HIHO Dividends

Highway Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 6.25%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.11% with a share float percentage of 15.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Highway Holdings Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $0.66 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 5.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 84674.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 2.10% of shares outstanding.