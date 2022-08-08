Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Share Prices Gained By $1.29

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has seen 15.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.54B, closed the last trade at $11.79 per share which meant it gained $1.29 on the day or 12.29% during that session. The PTON stock price is -929.35% off its 52-week high price of $121.36 and 30.28% above the 52-week low of $8.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 33 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.71.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Sporting 12.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the PTON stock price touched $11.79 or saw a rise of 0.67%. Year-to-date, Peloton Interactive Inc. shares have moved -67.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have changed 10.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -196.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.15% from current levels.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Peloton Interactive Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -781.25%, compared to -1.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.80%.

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $722.19 million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $778.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.89% with a share float percentage of 91.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peloton Interactive Inc. having a total of 700 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.77 million shares worth more than $680.82 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 85.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.91 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $420.34 million and represent 52.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc.. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 27.73% shares in the company for having 8.35 million shares of worth $220.54 million while later fund manager owns 8.23 million shares of worth $217.41 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 27.34% of company’s outstanding stock.