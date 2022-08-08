Integrated Media Technology Limited Shares Are Down -57.28% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) has a beta value of 2.96 and has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.40M, closed the last trade at $1.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.35% during that session. The IMTE stock price is -2124.28% off its 52-week high price of $38.48 and 24.28% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 million shares.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Sporting -3.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the IMTE stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 12.63%. Year-to-date, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares have moved -61.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) have changed -28.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.56% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.20% over the past 5 years.

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.17% with a share float percentage of 0.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Integrated Media Technology Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 11586.0 shares worth more than $0.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 6958.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.22 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.