How Will Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) has a beta value of -4.17 and has seen 13.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.40M, closed the recent trade at $2.02 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 51.87% during that session. The IVDA stock price is -866.34% off its 52-week high price of $19.52 and 67.82% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 82490.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 42.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) trade information

Sporting 51.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the IVDA stock price touched $2.02 or saw a rise of 5.16%. Year-to-date, Iveda Solutions Inc. shares have moved -92.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) have changed 2.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 70760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 3.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -98.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -98.02% from the levels at last check today.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -90.76% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.10% over the past 5 years.

IVDA Dividends

Iveda Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 200.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.69% with a share float percentage of -0.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iveda Solutions Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridge Advisory, LLC with over 25000.0 shares worth more than $33000.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Bridge Advisory, LLC held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Summit Financial Strategies, Inc., with the holding of over 10000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13200.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.