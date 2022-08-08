How Will Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) Perform In Months To Come?

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) has seen 5.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $243.60M, closed the last trade at $0.57 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 7.63% during that session. The EMBK stock price is -1740.35% off its 52-week high price of $10.49 and 38.6% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) trade information

Sporting 7.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the EMBK stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 12.08%. Year-to-date, Embark Technology Inc. shares have moved -93.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) have changed 3.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3408.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -601.75% from current levels.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Embark Technology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -84.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.25%, compared to -1.20% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

EMBK Dividends

Embark Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.80% with a share float percentage of 58.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Embark Technology Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Data Collective IV GP, LLC with over 63.72 million shares worth more than $553.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Data Collective IV GP, LLC held 17.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd., with the holding of over 53.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $313.02 million and represent 14.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 2.7 million shares of worth $15.88 million while later fund manager owns 1.11 million shares of worth $0.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.30% of company’s outstanding stock.