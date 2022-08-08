How Is The Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.09B, closed the recent trade at $10.79 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 6.10% during that session. The FSR stock price is -120.11% off its 52-week high price of $23.75 and 26.32% above the 52-week low of $7.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fisker Inc. (FSR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Sporting 6.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the FSR stock price touched $10.79 or saw a rise of 5.43%. Year-to-date, Fisker Inc. shares have moved -35.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have changed 12.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 51.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -159.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.86% from the levels at last check today.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fisker Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -46.49%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -156.20% and -10.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 55,947.20%.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 24 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.88% with a share float percentage of 54.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fisker Inc. having a total of 326 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.55 million shares worth more than $145.64 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.61 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $114.04 million and represent 6.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 4.9 million shares of worth $52.7 million while later fund manager owns 3.91 million shares of worth $42.03 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.