Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.30M, closed the recent trade at $0.40 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 5.82% during that session. The TCBP stock price is -775.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.50 and 17.5% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 900.08K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Sporting 5.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 08/05/22 when the TCBP stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 6.96%. Year-to-date, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc shares have moved -82.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.09 while the price target rests at a high of $4.09. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -922.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -922.5% from the levels at last check today.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) estimates and forecasts

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.49% with a share float percentage of 17.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kepos Capital Lp with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $73902.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Kepos Capital Lp held 0.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 22379.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8951.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.